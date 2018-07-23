Artsakh MP Arsen Arstamyan submits resignation letter

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh Arsen Arstamyan has submitted resignation letter.

Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan on July 23 issued a statement on this matter.

“According to the Article 138 part 1 of the Rules of Procedure of the Artsakh National Assembly, I announce that MP Arsen Arstamyan on July 23 has submitted resignation letter”, the statement says.

