Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

President of Artsakh holds meetings with representatives of territorial administration and agriculture spheres


YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 23 had meetings with representatives of the territorial administration and agriculture spheres within the frameworks of the consultations on domestic political and foreign policy issues, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration