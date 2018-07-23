Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Pashinyan, Putin hold phone conversation


YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Pashinyan and Putin discussed issues related to bilateral relations and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




