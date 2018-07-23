Defense minister assures development of military industry is constant and planned in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia strictly follows the vectors of its state program for the development of the military-industrial complex, as well as the military-technical and military-industrial development strategy, Defense minister Davit Tonoyan said in an interview to EADaily, reports Armenpress.

“The development of military-industrial field in Armenia bears constant and planned nature, regardless of this or that political force being in power in the country and the personality of the defense minister”, he said.

He said they put an emphasis on the creation of such weapons which enable to meet the specific requirements of the Armenian Army. “As well as they are solutions which have great potential to set their bar in the international arms market. These narrowly-specialized solutions include optoelectronic and radio-electronic detection devices, targeting, land and air remotely management means, automated destruction systems”, the minister said.

Davit Tonoyan said they are improving the organizational and tax procedures for the complete exercise of scientific-technical potential in the military-industrial field, as well as are engaged in attracting investments and creating joint enterprises.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan