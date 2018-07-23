Tankian-Pashinyan mulberry vodka illustration goes viral

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American rock musician, frontman of SOAD Serj Tankian has posted an illustration on Instagram depicting himself with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The illustration was drawn by artist Sevada Ghazarian, whom Tankian thanked on Instagram.

“Cheers to new Armenia!Thank you @sevadanet for a cool illustration,” he said.

The illustration shows the Armenian PM wearing a tie in the colors of the Armenian flag, holding a bottle of mulberry vodka in the left hand, and a glass in the right hand, as Tankian, wearing a black “Dukhov” (meaning “Be Bold” in Armenian, the slogan of PM Pashinyan’s pre-election campaign) stands next to him with his arm on the PM’s shoulder and a glass in his left hand.

