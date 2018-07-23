Relations with Iran are steadily developing, says Armenian defense minister

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Iranian relations are developing steadily in accordance to the economic and strategic interests between the two countries, Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan told EADaily.

“Our relations encompass areas such as energy, transportation, agriculture, culture and education The Armenian-Iranian relations in the defense sector are limited to working military-political consultations on the level of defense ministers,” Tonoyan said.

Speaking about the tense relations between Iran and the United States, Tonoyan noted that Armenia has always been in favor of negotiated solutions to issues between its friendly countries.

He said that he is hopeful that the relations between the US and Iran will gradually be regulated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan