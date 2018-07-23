Armenia-NATO cooperation doesn’t contradict obligations within CSTO, says defense minister Davit Tonoyan

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is cooperating with NATO within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan , which is revised and modernized every 2-3 years. The program is based on realities relating to political and security affairs, and it entirely complies with Armenia’s interests, Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan told EADaily in an interview when asked to assess the Armenia-NATO relations.

As cooperation pillars, the defense minister pointed out political dialogue, reforms of the defense area, the participation of the Armenian military in NATO peacekeeping missions and educational programs.

Tonoyan attached importance to cooperation with NATO in terms of both multilateral development and international partnership of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the military-political processes which are carried out within the framework of the Euro-Atlantic security system.

“We strongly believe that Armenia’s cooperation with NATO doesn’t contradict our collegial obligations within the framework of the CSTO. Moreover, Armenia builds its defense policy by taking into account the interests of CSTO partners and always urges them to act similarly. Armenia has active role in CSTO integration processes. Certainly, the interests of partner states, therefore also policy can’t be identical. We try to approach with understanding the military-political cooperation of our partners with countries which have clear hostile attitude towards Armenia. At the same time it is necessary to work hard over strengthening CSTO collegial mechanisms, in order for a common attitude to be displayed over issues relating to the security of CSTO members countries,” Tonoyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan