Russian military base in Armenia begins large-scale exercises

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Large-scale tactical military exercises have kicked off at the Russian military base stationed in Armenia. The drills involve 3,000 troops, TASS reported.

According to TASS, the Southern Military District of Russia, which encompasses the base in Armenia, issued a statement saying that the exercises will run until July 28.

In addition to the 3,000 troops, the exercises involve 500 units of equipment, including air defense, military and unmanned aviation systems.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan