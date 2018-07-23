WATCH: Vlogger Nas Daily’s ‘most crazy experience’ in Armenian mountain’s ‘paranormal road’

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Vlogger Nas Daily’s latest video from Armenia will certainly make you scratch your head.

Nas himself said : “This experience is one of the most crazy ones I had!”

The vlogger made the video on a hill on Mount Aragats, the highest mountain of Armenia.

The section is known for a part of the road where “gravity doesn’t work”. But actually it is just an optical illusion, and observers perceive the section to go uphill, whereas it is headed downhill.

“There is a tiny hill on Mount Aragat in Armenia that due to some weird nature optical illusion, it looks like the hill is going up when it's actually going down.

So you're doing everything the opposite way. Going down is hard, going up is easy. Cars go up on Neutral, water goes uphill and so does the ball.

It's a real magical experience. The world is a fun place, and in these places, it's even more fun!” Nas Daily said.

