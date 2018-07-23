Armenian president congratulates Egyptian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Revolution Day – Egypt’s national day, Sarkissian’s Office said.

In the congratulatory cable, the Armenian president mentioned that the centuries-old ties with Egypt have always stood out with special warmth and straightforwardness and expressed certainty that the universal cooperation between Armenia and Egypt will continue developing.

Sarkissian wished good health and success to his Egyptian counterpart, and eternal peace and welfare to the good people of Egypt.

