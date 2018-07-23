Authorities to revoke “gold” license plates from retired army generals

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police are carrying out actions to revoke luxury license plates, aka gold plates, from a number of retired army generals which the latter had been granted illegally and are still using on their personal cars, State Oversight Service director Davit Sanasaryan said on Facebook.

He said that the issue was reported to PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“We will end the chapter of the famous privileged ones through cooperation with the police and other law enforcement agencies,” Sanasaryan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan