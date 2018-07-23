Authorities to revoke “gold” license plates from retired army generals
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police are carrying out actions to revoke luxury license plates, aka gold plates, from a number of retired army generals which the latter had been granted illegally and are still using on their personal cars, State Oversight Service director Davit Sanasaryan said on Facebook.
He said that the issue was reported to PM Nikol Pashinyan.
“We will end the chapter of the famous privileged ones through cooperation with the police and other law enforcement agencies,” Sanasaryan said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:58 WATCH: Vlogger Nas Daily’s ‘most crazy experience’ in Armenian mountain’s ‘paranormal road’
- 11:51 Armenian president congratulates Egyptian counterpart on national day
- 11:30 Authorities to revoke “gold” license plates from retired army generals
- 10:55 Lucky kid from Diaspora summer program gets 10-day stay at PM’s official residence
- 10:22 Hundreds injured as series of earthquakes hit Iran
- 10:15 Plane carrying IMF's Lagarde makes emergency landing in Argentina
- 10:02 14 shot in Toronto
- 09:56 Armenia, China discuss cooperation in environmental field
- 09:38 ARMENPRESS correspondent takes Armenian flag to Mount Ararat summit
- 07.21-17:52 President Sarkissian says ready to support Byurakan observatory
- 07.21-17:17 German government neither confirms nor denies info on Angela Merkel’s upcoming Armenia visit
- 07.21-16:45 Another club endorses NSS chief for president of football federation
- 07.21-16:13 Armenian defense minister visits on-duty troops at south-western border
- 07.21-15:34 Armenian defense ministry spox mocks Azeri claims of ‘controlled areas’ in Nakhijevan border section
- 07.21-14:55 Heat wave once again to bring up to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
- 07.21-14:34 Copper plant in Armenian town dumps waste into river, environmental agents dispatched for probe
- 07.21-14:30 Armenia’s Deputy PM, European Commission official hold meeting in Yerevan
- 07.21-14:11 Azerbaijan opens 'few random cross-border shots' at Armenian road, border situation calm - defense ministry
- 07.21-13:54 Yerevan police arrest “thief-in-law” for possession of narcotics
- 07.21-13:47 Ejmiatsin city shuts down kindergartens for 1 month citing weather-related health concerns
- 07.21-13:45 Artsakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week
- 07.21-13:27 Government expects support of democratic states, First Deputy PM tells Armenian-Americans in Washington D.C.
- 07.21-12:26 Armenian border agents apprehend international fugitive
- 07.21-12:20 Run For Peace: Mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian completes monumental Marseille-Yerevan voyage
- 07.21-11:54 Baku again suffers power outage
- 07.21-10:59 US stocks down - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:58 European Stocks - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:53 Oil Prices Down - 20-07-18
- 07.20-21:22 ‘Good follow-up chance for Brussels meetings’ - Katarína Mathernová on Armenia visit
- 07.20-20:42 ‘EU stands ready to support Armenian government's reforms agenda’ - Katarína Mathernová
- 07.20-20:19 Armenian defense minister, Russian military officials discuss details of village incident
- 07.20-20:14 Yerevan court sets sky-high $2,100,000 bail for former high ranking security official
- 07.20-19:55 Government doesn’t have right to roll back the country, says Deputy PM
20:23, 07.16.2018
Viewed 1795 times National security agents bust corruption scheme involving military deferment services on fake paperwork
14:51, 07.18.2018
Viewed 1759 times Council of Europe’s CPT releases report on torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan
14:04, 07.16.2018
Viewed 1744 times Armenia is not security consuming, but security providing country – political scientist on Armenia-NATO ties
10:30, 07.18.2018
Viewed 1714 times Armenia’s first deputy PM participates in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York
11:20, 07.19.2018
Viewed 1700 times PM Pashinyan considers incident in Panik village as provocation against Armenian-Russian friendly ties