Lucky kid from Diaspora summer program gets 10-day stay at PM’s official residence

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Ministry of Diaspora, one participant of the Step Towards Home program will be hosted at the residence of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for ten days.

“We are gladly planning to host one of the children. Hopefully we’ll be able to provide good time and spend time with the child,” Pashinyan’s wife Mrs. Anna Hakobyan said in an online video posted by Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.

The minister said nearly 500 teenagers from the Diaspora will visit Armenia this year to participate in the summer project. He called on families in Armenia to be hospitable and host the children.

