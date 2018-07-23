Armenia, China discuss cooperation in environmental field

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan held a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong.

Ministry officials and embassy staff were also in attendance of the meeting, which focused on boosting cooperation between the two countries, namely in the environmental field.

Grigoryan noted the need to take action for introducing China’s successful practice of forest management and online air pollution monitoring.

The minister said that Armenia is interested in China’s practice of founding forests in degraded lands and that the ministry has already applied to China with a proposal to carry out a pilot program of forestation.

The sides also discussed trainings for environmental specialists.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan