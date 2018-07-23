ARMENPRESS correspondent takes Armenian flag to Mount Ararat summit

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS’s sports reporter Varvara Hayrapetyan, pictured in the photos, has conquered the summit of Mount Ararat.

Hayrapetyan reached the summit on July 18, and also celebrated her 27th birthday two days earlier during ascend.

She said she dedicates the climb to her late father Vyacheslav Hayrapetyan, a mountaineer and Karabakh war veteran who in turn dreamt of climbing to the summit of the Biblical mountain.

She also honored ARMENPRESS – the first Armenian news agency which will mark its 100th anniversary of foundation this year – as an employer which has had great contribution in her career.

