German government neither confirms nor denies info on Angela Merkel’s upcoming Armenia visit

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian news media have made unconfirmed reports July 21 that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit Armenia in August.

ARMENPRESS contacted Merkel’s office for confirmation, however the German government spokesperson didn’t give any comment on the possible visit.

“We principally announce appointments and trips of Chancellor Merkel the Friday before,” a spokesperson of the German government told ARMENPRESS.

According to the unconfirmed media reports, Merkel will visit Armenia on August 24 as part of a visit to South Caucasus. The reports say she will visit Georgia on August 23, and Azerbaijan on August 25.

