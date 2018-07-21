Another club endorses NSS chief for president of football federation

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. FC Gandzasar Kapan released a statement expressing endorsement for National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan’s willingness to be nominated for president of the football federation in the upcoming election.

The club said it will endorse Vanetsyan’s candidacy for the position. “We are confident that his election will only contribute to the development and progress of Armenian football”, the Kapan based football club said.

Earlier four other clubs – FC Alashkert, FC Pyunik, FC Ararat and FC Shirak – had also expressed support for Vanetsyan in the position.

The election will take place in September. Incumbent president of the federation Ruben Hayrapetyan had said he won’t seek re-election if in fact Vanetsyan is nominated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan