Armenian defense minister visits on-duty troops at south-western border

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of defense Davit Tonoyan has visited the south-western border of the country on Sunday where he met with on-duty servicemen, spokesperson of the ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

The minister discussed issues of re-equipment of the border with high-ranking officers. Tonoyan also gave encouragement awards to distinguished soldiers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan