Government expects support of democratic states, First Deputy PM tells Armenian-Americans in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia needs all Armenians, from Yerevan to Washington, from Paris to Tokyo, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told representatives of the Armenian community in a meeting at the Armenian Embassy in Washington D.C. USA.

“In Yerevan, in the government, in any private home, in Washington, in Paris, in Tokyo and anywhere where there are any Armenians, we must all realize and have huge responsibility for the chance which has been created in Armenia. I am sure I won’t overestimate to say that we have an exceptional opportunity to increase the reputation of the Armenian nation, to ensure development in Armenia and in the Diaspora,” Mirzoyan said, according to the Voice of America.

The First Deputy PM stated that the Armenian government expects states with democratic values to support them.

“Whatever happens to Armenia, be it success or failure, it won’t be solely the success or failure of our political team. It won’t even be only Armenia’s success or failure.

It will be a trial, success or failure of democracy, democratic values in the world. All governments which by believing or not declare themselves defenders of democracy don’t have an alternative today other than supporting the new government of Yerevan and protecting democracy in Armenia,” he said.

