Baku again suffers power outage
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani capital Baku has once again suffered a power outage, local news media reported.
Power supply to several districts of the city was suspended in the evening of July 20.
The supply was restored hours later only in a few districts.
The cause of the outage is yet unknown.
Earlier on July 2-3, the Azerbaijani capital and several other regions had again suffered power outages. The ministry of energy had said that the heat wave was behind the outage, which led to increase of electricity consumption, prompting a malfunction at a HPP.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
