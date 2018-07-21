LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-18

LONDON, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2025.00, copper price down by 1.49% to $6006.00, lead price down by 1.40% to $2108.00, nickel price down by 1.19% to $13285.00, tin price down by 0.51% to $19325.00, zinc price down by 1.86% to $2510.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.