Armenian defense minister, Russian military officials discuss details of village incident

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of defense Davit Tonoyan held a meeting today with officials of Russia’s Southern Military District – the district in charge of the 102nd Russian military base stationed in Gyumri – Armenia’s second largest city.

Tonoyan met with Colonel Vladimir Stekhov, the deputy Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District and Colonel Vladimir Yelkanov, the commander of the Gyumri base. The two Russian military officials were accompanied by Major General Parvanyan, the commander of the Armenian-Russian joint military formation.

Several issues of mutual interest of Armenian-Russian military cooperation were discussed.

Details of the recent incident in the Panik village of Shirak Province, the province where the Russian base is located, were also discussed. Colonel Stekhov expressed regret over the incident and assured that the command of the Russian base will be more careful and coherent in such issues.

The minister urged the officials to pay greater attention to forming relations with the local population during the activities and especially combat readiness events of the 102nd base.

Minister Tonoyan also said he will personally visit the village on July 22 for eliminating the consequences of the incident.

