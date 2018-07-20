Government doesn’t have right to roll back the country, says Deputy PM

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The government doesn’t have the right to roll back the country, and the digitization of the administration sector is important for Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at the opening of the “EU to Armenia: E-Gov Actions” program at the TUMO Center For Creative Technologies.

“Today we are recording yet another important point at the path of accelerating changes in Armenia. To linger or to remain the same in the daily changing world will mean to roll back,” Avinyan said.

The project is funded by the EU and aims to contribute to increasing transparency and efficiency of public services in Armenia. According to EU Ambassador Piotr Switalski, the purpose of e-governance is facilitation of the life of citizens and the government, and the EU is ready to continue assistance.

“We are trying to facilitate all administrative processes for Armenians through various e-governance projects. The electronic programs which you have are more advanced than in certain countries. The IQ of people in Armenia is very high, and they are willing to get acquainted with new technologies. Information technologies will lead Armenia to fast development and fast growth,” the EU Ambassador to Armenia said.

“E-governance will enable the government to hear out the viewpoints of citizens about a given matter through an easier way,” he said.

The 34-months long program was launched in December of 2017. The funding for the program is worth over 5,5 million Euros.

