President Sarkissian visits prominent painter Minas Avetisyan’s studio

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has visited the house of prominent painter Minas Avetisyan (1928-1975), where he met with the widow, children and grandchildren of the renowned artist to congratulate on the latter’s 90th anniversary of birth.

The president viewed several early works of Minas and talked to the painter’s family.

Then Sarkissian visited the studio of the painter, where Avetisyan’s son – Narek Avetisyan – is painting presently. The president viewed Narek Avetisyan’s works and talked about the trends of development of contemporary Armenian arts.

