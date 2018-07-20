Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-18

YEREVAN, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 480.62 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.42 drams to 560.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.58 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.08 drams to 625.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 106.60 drams to 18813.94 drams. Silver price вup by 0.01 drams to 238.58 drams. Platinum price down by 184.90 drams to 12330.93 drams.