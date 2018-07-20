Prime Minister provides personal Yerevan apartment to homeless family

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Mrs. Anna Hakobyan have provided their personal apartment in Yerevan to a homeless family after moving to the official residence.

Mrs. Anna Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS that this family had addressed her for a number of issues, including an accommodation issue.

“The family has a 23-year-old son with down syndrome. The family doesn’t have a [father]. It is just the grandmother, the mother and the children. The mother provides for their living by herself. Until now they’ve been living in an apartment under the sponsorship of the Church, and the apartment’s owner decided to sell it. There was an urgent need to provide them with accommodation,” the Prime Minister’s wife said.

