President hosts AGBU summer program students

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The students who arrived to Armenia as part of the AGBU’s Summer Internship Program and the Musical Armenia Program were hosted today by President Armen Sarkissian.

The students and the president held a Q&A on various topics.

“I am here to also see my relatives. I am so attached to this country that I hope to come here many times,” said Lyudmila Avagyan, a young woman from Virginia, USA who has relatives living in Armenia.

As this is the first visit to Armenia for many of the young people, some of them said this is also a good chance to discover the culture, history and people of their homeland.

The students were asking the president various questions ranging from the political situation up to the relations with neighboring countries. Sarkissian noted that the changes in Armenia will be continuous.

“We had a great revolution, but at the same time we respect previously established international obligations. Any change brings along new ideas, new plans,” said Sarkissian.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan