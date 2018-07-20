Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Armenian president congratulates King of Belgium on national day


YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated King of Belgium Philippe on the country’s national day, Sarkissian’s office said.

“By attaching importance to the Armenian-Belgian relations which are developing in an atmosphere of mutual trust, we are interested in strengthening and deepening productive cooperation for the welfare of our peoples,” Sarkissian said in part in a cable.

