President of Artsakh receives former member of French National Assembly François Rochebloine


YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on July 20 former member of the French National Assembly, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine to discuss a range of issue on the Artsakh-France relations, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President acknowledged François Rochebloine's contribution to the development and expansion of the Artsakh-France and Armenian-French ties, noting that he enjoys high respect in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




