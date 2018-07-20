Yerevan residence of Honorary Consul of Belarus burglarized

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan residence of Armen Sargsyan, the Honorary Consul of Belarus to Armenia, has been targeted by thieves.

The Honorary Consul himself confirmed the news to ARMENPRESS.

He said the burglars took a laptop, cash and a watch. Sargsyan said the burglars were unable to take everything and only stole what was handy to grab.

Sargsyan says the perpetrators left behind the tools which they used to break in.

The Honorary Consul has filed a report at the Yerevan Police Department, which in turn has forwarded the materials to the Investigative Committee.

The Investigative Committee wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan