Russian President, Israeli PM discuss situation in Middle East over phone

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Syrian settlement during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said in a press statement, reports Armenpress.

“During today’s phone talk Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu continued exchanging views on the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the Syrian settlement”, the statement says.

On July 11 the Israeli PM met with the Russian leader in Moscow, calling this contact as very important. Netanyahu said the Russian-Israeli talks enable to increase the security and trust level in the Middle East region.

