17-year-old male Siberian tiger dies at Yerevan Zoo

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Zoo reported some sad news today about one of its two Amur tigers passing away.

Nobel – the male 17 year old Amur tiger – died around midnight, Yerevan Zoo said in a statement. He would have been 18 years old in one month.

The lifespan of Amur tigers, aka Siberian tigers, is up to 15 years in their natural habitat and up to 25 years in captivity.

According to the preliminary report of the Zoo’s veterinary personnel the cause of death are age-related natural causes.

Now, the Yerevan Zoo is left only with one female Amur tiger – Gerta, the partner of Nobel.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan