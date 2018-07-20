President Sarkissian receives Ernst and Young company representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Ernst and Young company representatives led by Jacek Kędzior, Regional Managing Partner for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe & Central Asia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Given the company’s high reputation and experience of several dozens of years in the fields of audit, tax, law and consulting, the President attached importance to the expansion of the company’s activity in Armenia which will contribute to the development of aforementioned spheres, spread of international experience and increase of the quality of services provided.

The sides also touched upon the company’s activity programs in Armenia, exchanged views on beneficial innovative prospective ideas for Armenia’s development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan