Armenia actively negotiates on finding alternative route to Upper Lars

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is actively negotiating in the works aimed at finding an alternative route to Upper Lars checkpoint, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s press conference in the government, reports Armenpress.

He reminded that there is a written agreement on the new project, although Armenia is not a party to that agreement, but is greatly interested in that project. The talk concerns the trilateral agreement between Georgia, Russia and a Swiss company. “The company should conditionally support the Georgian and Russian customs services to be able to fulfill their functions”, the PM said.

He stated that both Russian and Georgian partners assure that they are ready to implement this project.

“Now there is a problem of infrastructure, they should be prepared”, he said, adding that Armenia is actively negotiating and hopes that this mechanism will work.

