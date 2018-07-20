Armenian government will not take vacation
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will not take a vacation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a press conference, asked when the Cabinet is going to take a vacation, reports Armenpress.
“The government cannot take a vacation because the country cannot be without the government. Separate representatives, who are tired, maybe will take a vacation. But in general, the government will not take a vacation”, the PM said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:48 Armenian PM highlights necessity for clarification of obligations within CSTO
- 14:37 President Sarkissian receives Ernst and Young company representatives
- 14:19 Armenia actively negotiates on finding alternative route to Upper Lars
- 14:09 Armenian government will not take vacation
- 14:01 Russia has opportunity not to allow resumption of war in region, says Armenia’s PM
- 13:48 No one will be convicted in Armenia without sufficient evidence – PM
- 13:37 PM Pashinyan plans to meet with relatives of 2008 March 1 victims
- 13:36 Armenian PM considers Russian pranksters’ phone calls with EU officials on behalf of him as clarification of political content
- 13:30 Armenia’s PM rules out NK conflict settlement without Artsakh people’s participation
- 13:22 ‘We will not have a criminal case that will be halted by political decision’ – PM Pashinyan
- 13:01 Democracy is not a foreign policy orientation, but a belief for Armenia – Prime Minister
- 12:57 PM rules out possibility of turns in Armenia’s foreign policy
- 12:52 Fight against corruption will not stop even when meeting a member of my family – PM Pashinyan
- 12:41 What happened in Armenia is a change of working style, state and national ambitions, says PM
- 12:32 Fight against corruption and creation of independent judiciary main pillars of government’s economic policy – PM Pashinyan
- 12:04 Kazakhstan's Olympic medal-winning figure skater Denis Ten stabbed to death
- 11:31 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to visit US in September
- 10:33 Artsakh youth links future with homeland – minister Lernik Hovhannisyan
- 10:32 European Stocks - 19-07-18
- 10:31 US stocks down - 19-07-18
- 10:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-18
- 10:29 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-07-18
- 10:24 Oil Prices - 19-07-18
- 10:23 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on foreign ministry’s 25th anniversary
- 09:56 First deputy PM announces Armenia’s plan to hold snap elections before April at meeting with US Congressman
- 09:13 FM Mnatsakanyan introduces approaches of Armenian side on NK conflict settlement to UN Under-Secretary-General
- 07.19-21:30 Village medic suspected in embezzling ambulance fuel
- 07.19-20:04 Yerevan’s FC Alashkert endorses National Security Service director for president of football federation
- 07.19-19:28 OSCE says ready to assist Armenian government in anti-corruption reforms
- 07.19-19:06 Belarus’s arms supply to Azerbaijan is unacceptable, says Armenian PM
- 07.19-18:04 “Instead of spending millions to bribe EU politicians, try building a genuine democratic state” - Armenia slams Azerbaijan at OSCE conference in Tbilisi
- 07.19-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-18
- 07.19-17:34 Asian Stocks - 19-07-18
- 07.19-17:29 Turkish FM plans to visit Azerbaijan
- 07.19-17:24 Former President Robert Kocharyan to be questioned over 2008 unrest on July 26
15:40, 07.14.2018
Viewed 2311 times Ethnic Armenian blogger alarms about danger threatening his life after Azerbaijan visit
11:14, 07.14.2018
Viewed 2171 times Israeli PM responds to letter of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
11:31, 07.13.2018
Viewed 2006 times Armenia delivers more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria
15:17, 07.13.2018
Viewed 1997 times Zaruhi Postanjyan runs for Mayor of Yerevan
15:13, 07.13.2018
Viewed 1719 times Raffi Hovhannisyan’s Heritage party ready to run for parliament, Yerevan city council