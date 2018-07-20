Armenian government will not take vacation

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will not take a vacation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a press conference, asked when the Cabinet is going to take a vacation, reports Armenpress.

“The government cannot take a vacation because the country cannot be without the government. Separate representatives, who are tired, maybe will take a vacation. But in general, the government will not take a vacation”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan