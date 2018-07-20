Russia has opportunity not to allow resumption of war in region, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The threat of resumption of war in the region has always existed, therefore, we need to be ready for any development, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference in the government, reports Armenpress.

“I think we all understand that Russia, as a superpower, has an opportunity not to allow resumption of war in our region. I cannot believe that Armenia’s strategic partner, friend Russia will not use its leverages to prevent resumption of military operations in the region. I cannot believe that Russia will not use its leverages to keep Azerbaijan away from provocation”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

As for the degree of tension, the PM said it can increase every day.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan