PM Pashinyan plans to meet with relatives of 2008 March 1 victims

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to meet with the relatives of the 2008 March 1 victims in the future, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference in the government, the PM expressed hope that the meeting will take place when some results are achieved.

“Although that meeting can take place at any moment. We have very good ties with all. If they want to meet with me, I don’t see any problem, we will organize that”, he said.

March 1 refers to the 2008 post-election unrest in Armenia, when mass protests erupted in Yerevan after Serzh Sargsyan was elected president. Subsequent clashes between police forces and protesters left several people dead on both sides.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan