Armenian PM considers Russian pranksters’ phone calls with EU officials on behalf of him as clarification of political content

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan calls the telephone conversations of the Russian pranksters on behalf of him with the EU officials as a desire to clarify a political content, reports Armenpress.

“In addition to joke, I also see in that a desire to clarify a political content. The authors of these phone calls are trying to clarify to what extent the EU assisted the revolutionary processes in Armenia, I hope they have clarified and finished it”, PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in the government. He added that he asked Armenia’s diplomatic representatives to inform the EU side that he didn’t have a phone conversation with the EU officials.

Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov called European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, pretending to be Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Earlier they called UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger again in the name of Armenian PM.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan