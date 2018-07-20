‘We will not have a criminal case that will be halted by political decision’ – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. All law enforcement agencies of Armenia know, have been convinced that there is no restriction for the investigation of any case, Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan told reporters on July 20, reports Armenpress.

“In other words, we will not have a criminal case that will be halted by a political decision. That’s it. We also will not have a criminal case in which the Armenian PM will act the role of the investigator”, he said.

