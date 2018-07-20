PM rules out possibility of turns in Armenia’s foreign policy

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new government will continue fulfilling the international commitments which existed before the velvet revolution, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference in the government, asked how Armenia, being a CSTO member, closely cooperates with the NATO and the West, reports Armenpress.

“We have clearly stated that there will no turns in Armenia’s foreign policy. I didn’t participate in any format that is unprecedented for our foreign policy”, PM Pashinyan said.

Commenting on his recent visit to Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Pashinyan said similar visits also have taken place during the previous government. He clarified that Armenia participated not in the NATO summit, but the forum of countries which conduct peacekeeping activity in Afghanistan within the frames of the NATO.

“Before the velvet revolution Armenia has conducted joint peacekeeping operations with the NATO in Afghanistan and Kosovo, Armenia expressed readiness to continue these operations since I have announced that there will be no turns in Armenia’s foreign policy”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that Armenia had relations with the EU before the velvet revolution, signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which has been ratified by the Armenian Parliament before the revolution.

Nikol Pashinyan said maybe now both the international media and the Armenian and international communities pay much more attention to every visit, but the government’s foreign policy is in accordance with the early made statements by 100%.

