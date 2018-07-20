Fight against corruption will not stop even when meeting a member of my family – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The issue of increasing pensions, salaries is put before the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference in the government, adding that everything is being done on this path, reports Armenpress.

“When we say an inclusive system, fight against corruption, it means to ensure a maximal field in the economic sector, to be able to collect the people’s money, increase the state revenues. And by increasing the state revenues to spend them for state goals which include pensions, salaries, security and etc. As you see, every day discoveries are being made, sums are being generated. It’s important to sum up a stage and make a decision which will not force us to increase Armenia’s foreign state debt”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that Armenia’s state debt crosses the upper bar chart as prescribed by law.

“At this stage the most important action is to diagnose, understand in what situation the country is. In my sharpest opposition remarks I didn’t allow myself to think that the situation in the country could be so as it is today. Today the fight against corruption and abuse in Armenia reached such volumes that it includes great number of people who applauded the recent revolution. I have announced that the fight against corruption will not stop even when meeting a member of my family, I didn’t joke. I said that very seriously”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan