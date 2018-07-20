What happened in Armenia is a change of working style, state and national ambitions, says PM

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The current situation in Armenia is new for both old and new cadres f the administration system, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference in the government, stating that under current conditions the adaptation stage is inevitable, which relates to all cadres, Armenpress reports.

“In fact, we have to record the following that there are three groups of people in the new Cabinet – new cadres, old cadres and people who worked in old times but changed their status in new times. Under such conditions the adaptation stage is inevitable. Moreover, this relates to all, this is a new situation for all cadres. At the adaptation stage there will be people in all three groups which will and will not adapt to the situation”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stated that the policy run by him at this stage aims at fixing and recording the victory of the revolution without any shocks. According to him, what happened in Armenia is not an ordinary change, but a change of working style, behavior, goals, state and national ambitions. “We must search for ways to use the best national potential in the administration system. Steps must be taken to eliminate the legislative and constitutional obstacles on this path”, he said.

PM Pashinyan also commented on the plan to create a personnel army, stating that it will provide an opportunity to the best cadres of Armenia and the Diaspora to serve their potential for Armenia’s effective governance.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan