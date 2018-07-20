Fight against corruption and creation of independent judiciary main pillars of government’s economic policy – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The main goal of the economic policy of the new Armenian government is to create an inclusive economic system, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference in the government on July 20, reports Armenpress.

“Before the revolution we had an economic system where the separate forms of economic activity had a limited availability level, a limited number of people had a chance to create a great share in the formation of the gross domestic product. The meaning of the inclusive economic system is that these limitations should no longer exist, the economic sectors and activity forms should be available”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that this doesn’t mean that the people, who acted in this or that field will no longer be able to carry out activities in other spheres. It means that others should also have that opportunity.

“Taking into account the fact that this issue is solved at the political level since the first day of my assuming office of the PM, and there are no political obstacles for the solution of this issue, the government considers its task also to get acquainted with the situation from time to time, conduct monitoring and see what changes are taking place. If they do not exist or are taking place slowly, the government should think about applying new tools”, the PM said. He stated that the new Armenian government is inclined to implement this process calmly, without shocks.

“I want to clearly state that the fight against corruption and the efforts aimed at creating an independent judiciary are the pillars of our economic policy. Any international expert will state that the investment environment requires two conditions – independent judiciary and absence of corruption. We are consistently carrying out this policy which, of course, should be strengthened in the new legislative changes in the future, also in the tax code, which we repeatedly stated and over which we should solve the political issue of promoting, assisting small and medium enterprises”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan