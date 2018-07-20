Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to visit US in September

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the United States in September where he is expected to deliver remarks at the UN General Assembly. After that, most probably, there will be bilateral meetings with the US partners, First deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Voice of America, reports Armenpress.

Talking about Armenia’s foreign policy, the first deputy PM said major movements in the foreign policy after the change in power and revolution are not expected. “Some corrections with the West, US, Europe and numerous other partners are expected. We are going to deepen our relations since we believe that there is a great potential, which, unfortunately, is not utilized, and the time puts new demands, in particular, in connection with the Silicon Valley, and this should not be viewed as a deepening of relations at the expense of Armenia’s relations with other partners and allies”, he said.

Coming to the personnel changes, Ararat Mirzoyan assured that there should be a generation change. “One should not constantly cite the experience”, he said.

In response to the question regarding the discoveries of the National Security Service, the first deputy PM said no goal is put to use the anti-corruption fight for political purposes. “We have no fault that 99% of the discoveries relates to a concrete political force. We have said that there will be no political vendetta and we continue so”, he said, adding that the work started will reach to the end. “No force can stand against the desire of the people and the Armenian citizens regardless of its resources. We are strong”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan