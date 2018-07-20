LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-18

LONDON, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.94% to $2025.00, copper price down by 1.27% to $6097.00, lead price down by 2.11% to $2138.00, nickel price down by 0.81% to $13445.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $19425.00, zinc price up by 1.41% to $2557.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.