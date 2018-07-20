Artsakh youth links future with homeland – minister Lernik Hovhannisyan

ARTSAKH, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Most of the youth of the Artsakh Republic imagine their life in the homeland, Lernik Hovhannisyan – Artsakh’s minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism, told Armenpress.

“Of course, some part of the youth doesn’t imagine its future here, but various steps are being taken to provide this youth with jobs. It’s very important that we are able to ensure the proportionality of employment between Shushi, Stepanakert and villages so that the youth will concentrate not only in major cities, but also will be able to ensure their life in other regions of the Republic”, the minister said.

Lernik Hovhannisyan was appointed Artsakh’s minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism on July 2, 2018. He says working for many years as deputy minister, this offer was not a surprise for him.

“As I am an ARF member, we discussed the proposal at our ARF central committee in Artsakh, and the party didn’t oppose that I continue my activities in the executive”, Lernik Hovhannisyan added.

“As an ethnographer, of course, my preference is culture, but as a minister the three fields are equal for me, and we should ensure the development of the three sectors”, the minister said.

The minister sees major problems especially in the tourism field. He says tourists avoid visiting Artsakh due to the fact that it is presented as a country in war abroad.

“We should take steps to eliminate that “country in war” formulation so that tourists will come and see that life in Artsakh is moving on its normal course, and it is possible to relax here”, he said.

The minister also emphasized the lack of entertainment places in Artsakh, but added that the ministry is already taking actions on this path.

“There are less places for leisure as they are linked with private investments, sometimes places open, but are being closed very quickly. We are trying to boost the youth and cultural life in Artsakh through open-air concerts. Our youth groups are performing in the evening hours in different squares and beautiful sites for the people”, minister Hovhannisyan said.

He stated that he has plans for cooperation in the three sectors also with Armenia’s respective agencies and will not leave his programs on the paper.

Interview by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan









