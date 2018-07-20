First deputy PM announces Armenia’s plan to hold snap elections before April at meeting with US Congressman

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan continues his meetings in Washington D.C., Voice of America reports. During these days the first deputy PM met with US legislators and heads of strategic centers of Washington D.C..

On July 19 first deputy PM Mirzoyan met with Republican Congressman Peter Roskam, chairman of the US House Democracy Partnership commission.

During the meeting the deputy PM introduced the current situation and changes in Armenia, stating that the new leadership moves the country on the path to democracy, human rights and establishment of free competitive economy. Presenting the ongoing political situation in Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan said today’s Armenian Parliament doesn’t reflect the real moods of the society, therefore snap parliamentary elections will be held before April. In this sense he emphasized the importance of cooperation with the US side and the US support, including providing technical support.

In his turn Peter Roskam welcomed the first deputy PM and introduced him on the main mission of the Commission led by him. “It’s a unique bipartisan commission. We are cooperating with numerous countries of the world, our partners through parliamentary contacts and dialogue with members of separate parliaments”, he said.

According to the Congressman, the elections are important, but the developments taking place within the period before the elections are also important. The meeting was also attended by David Price, who is a ranking member of the Commission.

During his visit first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan also visited the International Republican Institute (IRI) headquarters in Washington D.C. where he met with the IRI President Daniel Twining and regional program director for Eurasia Stephen Nix.

Daniel Twining highlighted the importance of ongoing developments in Armenia.

“The whole world follows what is taking place in Armenia. It’s very inspiring to see how the Armenian people take care of their fate”, the IRI President said.

In his turn the Armenian first deputy PM stated that his visit mainly aims at deepening and strengthening Armenia’s cooperation with the international partners. He reaffirmed the current leadership’s determination for Armenia’s democratization and development of independent judiciary.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan