Ethnic Armenian blogger who visited Azerbaijan recently with Belarussian passport arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Belarussian blogger of Armenian origin Vladislav Mosesov, who visited Azerbaijan recently with a Belarussian passport, arrived in Armenia, political scientist Tigran Kocharyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Dear friends, everything is good with Vladislav Mosesov who is the author of scandalous video about the neighbor state. He is alive and healthy. He is in his historical homeland, accompanied by wonderful friends. He will tell about everything in his blog soon”, the political scientist said.

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said Armenia considers assisting the Belarussian blogger.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan