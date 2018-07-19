NSS chief vows new sensational discoveries on illicit enrichment cases

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. There are large amounts of materials about the officials illegally enriched on the table of the National Security Service, NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether these officials are from the circles of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the NSS chief said: “There can be people both from the RPA and other circles”. He didn’t mention names, but stated that people will be informed about sensational cases.

In response to the question whether the NSS has somehow failed in its actions, meaning that in the recent period wanted people managed to leave the country, the NSS Director said: “The NSS didn’t fail in its operations, anyone who is not charged, has no status within the frames of the criminal case, is free to move”.

Artur Vanetsyan also informed that not only their structure, but also the whole law enforcement system deal with the cases of wanted persons.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan