Armenia, Czech Republic deepen cooperation in fight against crime

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia government approved ratifying the agreement signed with the Czech Republic on January 30, 2014 on cooperation in fight against crime, reports Armenpress.

According to the explanation, the agreement aims at deepening and strengthening the police cooperation in preventing, discovering crimes and people who did a crime.

The agreement doesn’t include legal support with the criminal cases that are being regulated by a special agreement.

According to the Armenian foreign ministry, during meetings the Czech side applied to Armenia to take respective steps to complete the ratification process of the agreement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan