Government to provide additional 1 billion 873 million drams to State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide 1 billion 873 million drams from the state budget to the State Revenue Committee for the purchase of cigarette excise stamps, reports Armenpress. The Cabinet approved the respective decision during today’s session.

According to the December 19, 2017 contract, the State Revenue Committee acquired excise stamps for 310.000 cigarattes and 41.000 alcoholic beverages. The analysis carried out revealed that additional 100 million excise stamps for the local tobacco and 400 million stamps should be acquired for 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan